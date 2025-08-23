'Suicide' by medical student: Protest held over private college's 'negligence' in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Aug 23 (PTI) Students of a private medical college in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur staged a protest outside the campus on Saturday, alleging administrative negligence over the death of a third-year MBBS student, officials said.

The medical college student, identified as Divyanshu Pandey (21), a native of Samastipur in Bihar, had allegedly consumed poison at his hostel on August 21, and was admitted to Tata Main Hospital, where he died on Friday.

The incident occurred at Baridih under the Sidhgora Police Station limits in East Singhbhum district.

Students alleged that the medical college administration had delayed in arranging an ambulance and accused a senior official of harassing the student.

Sidhgora Police Station Officer-in-Charge Birender Kumar said that the body was sent for post-mortem examination on Friday and was handed over to the relative of the student the same day.

"The student was taking medicines for depression for several years and had consumed poison at the hostel. Students were alleging administrative delay in arranging an ambulance for the student and raising other issues. After a discussion between the medical college management and students, the protest has been called off," Kumar said.

Students were demanding action against Sumit Jha, who used to look after transportation issues at the medical college, and the associate dean of students' affairs.

Chief security officer of the private medical college, Kanhaiya Upadhyaya, said that the management has immediately suspended Sumit Jha and constituted an internal committee to probe into the issue.

"The committee comprises a student representative. It will probe into all aspects and submit its report. Students have agreed to withdraw their protest following the management's assurance," said the chief security officer. PTI CORR NAM BDC