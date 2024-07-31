`Suicide' of teenager at Latur school's hostel: Two held

Latur (Maharashtra), Jul 31 (PTI) Two employees have been detained in connection with the alleged suicide of a 13-year-old boy at the hostel of the Swami Vivekanand Vidyalaya here, police said on Wednesday.

Arvind Rajabhau Khope, a class VI student, allegedly hanged himself in the hostel's washroom on Monday.

Two employees of the hostel, who had absconded after the boy was found dead, were apprehended on Tuesday, said an official of the MIDC police station in the city.

Meanwhile, former MLA Shivajirao Patil Kavhekar, president of the institute that runs the school, alleged in a statement that local Congress leaders were spreading misinformation about the incident, driven by political motives.

The post-mortem report has established that the student committed suicide, and two employees have been handed over to police for investigation, the statement said.

The institution will make every effort to prevent such incidents in future, it added.