Suicides can be reduced by identifying causes of mental diseases: National Health Mission director

Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) Suicides and their factors can be reduced by identifying the causes of mental diseases, preventing them as much as possible and through proper treatment, Director of the National Health Mission Dr Bharti Dixit said.

She emphasised on taking steps to prevent suicides as per the need in various areas.

Dixit was addressing a video conference organised on the World Suicide Prevention Day on Tuesday.

She administered the oath of 'suicide-free Rajasthan' and also released posters and short films prepared for creating awareness among the general public.

She emphasised the need to discuss with psychiatrists and present suggestions for suicide prevention.

Director, Public Health, Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur said this year the theme of the World Suicide Prevention Day is 'Change the Narrative on Suicide, Start the Conversation'.

He said that various awareness activities will be organised on this theme in districts. Psychiatry professor Dr Vinod Dadia discussed in detail the changes in the behaviour of coaching students in Kota and their psychological reasons, and the warning signs visible in the behaviour of any person a few days before committing suicide. PTI AG MNK MNK