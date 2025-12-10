Sujalam Bharat app launched for real-time access to water supply data

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Tuesday launched the Sujalam Bharat app that aims to bring every rural drinking water scheme in the country onto a unified, geo-referenced system and provide real-time information to users.

The initiative, supported by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), is being positioned as the digital backbone for the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Calling it a "very important launch for Jal Jeevan Mission," Paatil said the platform would enhance "transparency and strengthen community ownership in rural drinking water supply systems." The app will allow the public and institutions alike to view data on water sources, assets, scheme design, supply reliability, and water quality.

The launch marks the operationalisation of the Sujalam Bharat Database, under which each rural water scheme and its service area will receive a unique Sujalam Bharat-Sujal Gaon ID, enabling clear identification of which scheme serves which household.

Officials said the app will function as a digital identity for rural water management, similar to the role Aadhaar plays in India's identity ecosystem.

Addressing state and Union Territory representatives, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Ashok K K Meena highlighted the need for "timely data integration and structured adoption" of the new platform.

BISAG-N Director General T P Singh explained the technological architecture of the system and said the unified database would help states streamline the digital operations and maintenance of rural water supply networks. PTI UZM VN VN