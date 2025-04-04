Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan: Gujarat CM launches campaign to conserve rainwater

Mehsana, Apr 4 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday launched the 'Catch the Rain-Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan' from Davada in Mehsana district with the aim of conserving rainwater during the upcoming monsoon instead of allowing it to flow into the sea.

The statewide water conservation campaign, which will go on till May 31, aims to undertake pond deepening, check dam desilting, canal maintenance, and rainwater harvesting with public participation.

The initiative of catching the rain would significantly boost water storage and ensure long-term water security, reinforcing the effectiveness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary approach of conserving every raindrop, a release quoted Patel as saying.

He also urged citizens to actively take part in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign as it is a crucial step towards increasing green cover and tackling the challenges of global warming.

This campaign will undertake a range of activities such as deepening of existing ponds, desilting of check dams and reservoirs/rivers, repairing damaged check dams, and maintenance, repair, and cleaning of canals and distributaries, a government release said.

"Additional works will include rainwater harvesting, construction of farm ponds and earthen bunds, development of terrace and forest ponds, cleaning of drinking water sources, tanks, sumps, intake structures and surrounding areas, repair of pond waste weirs, and removal of invasive wild babul and dense vegetation obstructing river flow," it said.

The Gujarat government had been carrying out such rain water conservation efforts before every monsoon for the last few years. PTI COR PD BNM