Sujanpur Tira Holi Festival to be made international event from 2027: Himachal deputy CM

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the Sujanpur Tira Holi Festival here will be made an international-level event from next year.

Agnihotri was addressing the people during the festival on Sunday evening.

He said Rs 134 crore are being spent on various drinking water schemes in the Sujanpur Legislative Assembly constituency.

The Chabutra drinking water scheme, built at a cost of approximately 24 crore rupees, will be completed by July, he added.

Agnihotri, who was the chief guest for the event, said Rs 7.50 crore has been released for the construction of the bus stand in Sujanpur, and Rs 13.50 crore for the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in Karot.

Additionally, Rs 5 crore has been approved for the Sainik School and Rs 34 crore for the Sujanpur-Sandhol road, the deputy chief minister said.

During his address, he also announced the construction of a Jal Shakti Department rest house in Jhol and the launch of the Sandhol-Ghumarwin-Chandigarh bus service and the Tauni Devi-Jhanikar-Ladroor-Chandigarh bus service.

Earlier, he inaugurated the first evening of the event and released a souvenir of the festival. He also awarded two NCC cadets and a meritorious student.

Renowned Punjabi singer Babbu Maan performed on the opening night of the four-day festival. Himachal Pradesh Police's renowned orchestra, "Harmony of Pines", also performed at the event.