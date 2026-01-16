Sujoy Paul takes oath as Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) Sujoy Paul was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court on Friday.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose administered the oath of office to Justice Paul at a function in court number one, the chief justice's court room.

Justice Paul was transferred as a judge of the Calcutta high court on July 18, 2025.

He was officiating as the Acting Chief Justice of the high court since the retirement of former Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam.

"My entry into the legal profession was by default, rather than by design," Paul said in his address after taking the oath.

"Lacking a formal lineage, I found my way through this demanding profession only because of strict discipline I embraced and the invaluable grooming I received from my seniors and the honourable judges before whom I appeared." Stating that he has received full cooperation from the members of the bar since he has come here, Justice Paul said, "I shall devote every effort for maintaining the purity and efficiency of this institution.

Justice Paul said that having lost his father at a tender age of 15 months, the foundation of his character was laid by his mother, an assistant teacher in a government school and a recipient of the President's award.

"She was not only my first teacher in life, but my class teacher in school," he said, expressing his happiness that she was present in the court hall during his oath-taking as the chief justice.

Born in June, 1964, to Late Noni Gopal Paul and Manjushri Paul, the chief justice had school education in Pandit L S Jha Model Higher Secondary School and graduation, post-graduation and law degree from Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

According to information available at the Telangana High Court website, he enrolled as an advocate in the year 1990 in the Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh and actively practised in civil, constitutional, industrial and service and other branches of law and appeared before various courts.

He was elevated as judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court in May, 2011 and as a permanent judge in April, 2014.

Justice Paul took oath as Judge of Telangana High Court in March, 24, the website said.