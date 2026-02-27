Sukanta undertakes house contact programme in Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur constituency

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) Union Minister and senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar on Friday held a 'Griha Sampark' (house-to-house contact) programme in Bhabanipur assembly constituency in Kolkata.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the MLA of the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency.
Majumdar, who also participated in drawing wall graffiti for the West Bengal Assembly election, asserted, "Mamata Banerjee will lose this election if she chooses to fight again from Bhabanipur." He undertook a house-to-house contact programme in the south Kolkata constituency, which the Trinamool Congress supremo won in a byelection after she lost from Nandigram in the 2021 assembly polls.
Majumdar, a former state BJP president, claimed that the saffron party will win the 2026 assembly polls in the state.
The Union Minister of State for Education painted the lotus symbol in saffron colour on a wall near the BJP's party office at Chakraberia in Bhabanipur. PTI AMR RG