Sukhbir Badal appoints senior leader Balwinder Bhundar as SAD's working president

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday appointed senior leader Balwinder Singh Bhundar as the party's working president.

The move comes a day ahead of a meeting of five Sikh high priests in Amritsar to discuss important "panthic issues".

"Sukhbir Singh Badal has appointed senior party leader S Balwinder Singh Bhundar as Working President of the party," SAD leader and former Punjab Minister Daljit Singh Cheema posted on X.

In a statement issued on August 6, the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, announced that the meeting of the "Singh Sahibans" (Sikh high priests) would be held on August 30. It would be led by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh.

Though the statement did not specifically mention the issues to be discussed, it is expected that the five Sikh high priests may take up an explanation submitted by Badal and an apology letter from rebel Akali leaders.

Badal has sought "unconditional forgiveness" for "all mistakes" committed when the SAD was in power in Punjab.

In a video statement issued later, Cheema said in view of Friday's meeting in Amritsar, it was the SAD chief's wish that the responsibility of the party, which its president holds, should be taken on by someone else.

Badal wanted to appear before the Akal Takht as a "humble Sikh" and not the president of SAD. He will abide by whatever decision is taken by the Akal Takht, Cheema asserted.

Earlier, the Akal Takht Jathedar had asked Badal to appear before the highest temporal seat of Sikhs in person, following allegations levelled by the rebel leaders.

The former Punjab deputy chief minister submitted his explanation on July 24.

In his letter, Badal said he was a "humble servant" of the Guru and dedicated to the Guru Granth Sahib and the Akal Takht.

A section of SAD leaders had revolted against Badal, asking him to step down as the party chief following the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab. PTI SUN RHL