Sukhbir Badal best suited to lead party at this juncture: SAD women wing

Chandigarh, Jul 1 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal's women wing on Monday expressed faith in the leadership of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal saying he is best suited to lead the party at this juncture.

At a meeting of the Istri Akali Dal (SAD's women wing) here, the members said it had reached out to women and a concerted effort in Bathinda by its president Hargobind Kaur had paid dividends with party candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal winning the seat.

A section of senior SAD leaders have revolted against party chief Badal, demanding him to step down as the party chief following its debacle in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Among prominent leaders who have raised a voice of revolt include former MP Chandumajra, former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, ex-MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, former minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa, and party leader Sucha Singh Chhotepur.

Speaking on the occasion at the meeting here, Badal said the party had chalked out a plan to expand the Istri Akali Dal and ensure it reached every village and booth in the state.

"We have decided to ensure the election of booth, village, circle and constituency level committees headed by their respective presidents. We will also ensure election of district-level committees of the Istri Akali Dal," he said, as per a party statement.

Badal said the party would also create an effective women leadership in the party so that strong candidates could be fielded for block samiti and zila parishad polls for seats reserved for women candidates.

"I am confident the Istri Akali Dal will play an important role in the 2027 assembly election in the state," he added.

Last week, a day after a section of party leaders revolted against Badal, the party had on Wednesday said its working committee reposed faith in the leadership of Badal.

During the last week's meeting, Badal had offered to quit as SAD president if the working committee did not have faith in him, senior Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema had said.

But all the committee members reposed "complete faith" in Badal's leadership, Cheema had said last week.

The working committee had also passed a resolution, asking SAD leaders to put forth their views at the party platform only.