Sukhbir Badal claims Centre 'declined' Manmohan family's request on funeral place

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal Friday claimed the Centre has "declined" the request of Manmohan Singh's family for performing the funeral and last rites at a place where an appropriate memorial may be built.

Advertisment

The government announced that a State funeral will be accorded to Singh and it will take place at 11:45 AM Saturday at Nigambodh Ghat.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold the funeral for Singh at a place where a memorial can be built later. He also said that this would be a befitting tribute to a leader of Singh's stature and also in keeping with past traditions of former prime ministers.

There is no official word from the government on Kharge's request.

Advertisment

However, Badal took to X to post, "Shocking and unbelievable! It is condemnable in the extreme that Union Govt has declined the request of Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's family for performing the funeral and last rites of the highly distinguished leader at a place where an appropriate and historic memorial may be built to commemorate his unparalleled services to the nation." He further said this place should be Raj Ghat.

"This will be in keeping with the settled practice and tradition followed in the past," Badal said.

He said it is "inexplicable" why the government is "showing such disrespect to the great leader who was the only member of the Sikh community to rise to become the Prime Minister".

Advertisment

"As of now, the cremation is slated to be performed at the common cremation ground at Nigambodh ghat. I am unable to believe that the BJP govt's bias would go to such extremes in utter disregard of the towering global stature which Dr Manmohan Singh ji enjoyed and will always enjoy," Badal further said in his post.

He said Singh took the country to great international heights.

"Our political differences with the Congress apart, we have always held Dr Manmohan Singh in the highest esteem as he transcends politics and political affiliations. He belongs to the entire nation.

Advertisment

"Dr Sahib showed great sensitivity and compassion in his dealings with Shiromani Akali Dal over Sikh and Punjab issues," said Badal urging Modi to "intervene personally to change this deplorable decision of the government".

Singh passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at the age of 92. PTI SUN ZMN