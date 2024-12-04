Sukhbir Badal escapes attempt on life at Golden Temple; former Khalistani terrorist arrested

Amritsar, Dec 4 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal escaped a bid on his life on Wednesday when a former Khalistani terrorist fired from a close range at Punjab's ex-chief minister at the Golden Temple's entrance here but missed as plainclothes policemen overpowered him.

Advertisment

The audacious attack, which occurred at around 9:30 am, was captured on cameras by mediapersons who had gathered to cover the second day of Badal performing the duty of 'sewadar' at the main gate of the Sikh shrine as religious penance for "mistakes" committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

As other devotees were entering, the shooter, identified as former terrorist Narain Singh Chaura, slowly walked towards Badal (62), a Z+ protectee who was sitting in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg, and pulled out a gun from his pocket.

Chaura, 68, was seen at the shrine on Tuesday as well.

Advertisment

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jasbir Singh, who was standing close to Badal in plainclothes, sensed the threat to the senior Akali leader and pounced on the shooter, grabbed his hands and pushed them upwards after which the attacker was overpowered with the help of other security personnel and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members.

In the melee, the gun fired and the bullet hit the entrance wall of the shrine behind Sukhbir Badal, who escaped unhurt.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Harpal Singh said the police had been keeping an eye on Chaura, 68, who was at the Golden Temple on Tuesday as well.

Advertisment

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla told PTI that more than 20 cases including under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act are registered against Chaura.

He was involved in the 2004 Burail jailbreak case where he allegedly helped terrorists Jagtar Singh Hawara, Paramjit Singh Bheora and two others escape from prison. A native of Chora Bajwa village Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district, he has been out on bail.

Chaura had remained in jail in Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Chandigarh, his wife Jasmeet Kaur told reporters at his native place. To a question, she said he had told her that he was going to Golden Temple. She said whatever he did was wrong.

Advertisment

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the attack on Badal was foiled because of the alertness of police and the motive behind it will be ascertained after Chaura's questioning.

The shooter came alone to the Golden Temple, he said, adding that the case will be investigated from all angles.

Responding to a question, Bhullar said the security deployment at the shrine was sufficient. Police cannot carry out frisking because religious sentiments are involved, he said.

Advertisment

"Around 175 police personnel led by an assistant inspector general have been deployed at the complex," he said.

Devotees are not frisked at the entrance of the Golden Temple, one of the most revered Sikh shrines. It has four entry points. No metal detector has been installed at any entrance. However, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee deploys its task force members who keep an eye on suspicious persons. If they find anyone suspicious, they can check the person.

The Golden Temple has seen violent incidents in the 1980s, including Operation Bluestar in June 1984 when the Army had flushed out armed militants from the shrine.

Advertisment

Operation Black Thunder-1 was conducted by the National Security Guard in April 1986 to flush out extremists and terrorists from shrine while Operation Black Thunder-II was conducted in May 1988.

Pro-Khalistan terrorists have been involved in many attacks in the state, including the assassination of chief minister Beant Singh in 1995.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the attack on Badal and said the entire incident would be probed impartially, while opposition parties demanded his resignation, alleging "breakdown" of law and order in the state.

Advertisment

“The incident that took place at Golden Temple today has shaken every person and every patriot in this country. The Punjab government will have to give an answer,” BJP spokesperson person Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal condemned the attack on Badal and also hit out at the BJP, saying "very big powers" are conspiring to defame Punjab and the people of the state.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the law and order in Punjab had broken down.

"It is a 100 per cent failure of law and order. The Chief Minister should resign," senior SAD senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said and demanded a judicial inquiry.

ASI Jasbir Singh, whose brave act won him praise from all quarters, told reporters that he was only performing his duty.

Senior SAD leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia said the ASI has been posted with Sukhbir Badal since 2002 as part of his security and was like a part of the family.

He questioned the role of the police, asking why no action was taken when they were aware of Chaura's presence. "If the police were so alert, why didn't they arrest him? Instead, the police gave him VIP treatment and were probably waiting for the bullet to be fired," Majithia claimed.

Badal was undergoing religious punishment announced by the Akal Takht, the temporal body of Sikhs, after he admitted his mistakes, including pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case during the SAD's rule in Punjab.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said it was not an attack on Badal but on the 'sewadar' who was performing his duty outside the Golden Temple.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said the "targeting" of Badal while performing religious service at the holy shrine was "extremely saddening" and "immoral".

Holding a spear in one hand and dressed in blue 'sewadar' uniform, the SAD leader sat at the entrance of the Golden Temple for the second day. A small board hung around his neck, acknowledging his "misdeeds".

After the incident, Badal's wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal reached the Golden Temple to meet her husband.

Chief Minister Mann lauded the police for their promptness in nabbing the attacker.

"Punjab Police prevented a major incident today. It is the result of the promptness of Punjab Police that the conspiracy to defame Punjab and Punjabis has failed," he said. PTI CHS SUN VDS DIV RT RT