Sukhbir Badal faces rebellion, section of leaders asks him to step down as party chief

Chandigarh, Jun 25 (PTI) A section of senior Shiromani Akali Dal leaders on Tuesday revolted against Sukhbir Singh Badal, demanding that he should step down as party chief following the SAD's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting in Jalandhar, they also announced that a 'SAD bachao' movement would be launched next month.

The Akali Dal, however, called the rebel leaders "frustrated elements sponsored by the BJP" to weaken it.

The leaders included former SAD MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former Punjab ministers Sikandar Singh Maluka, Sarwan Singh Phillaur, former MLAs Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Gaganajit Singh Barnala, Surjit Singh Rakhra, former SGPC chief Jagir Kaur and SAD vice president Sucha Singh Chhotepur.

The group held a meeting in Jalandhar to discuss how to strengthen the Akali Dal which they said has fallen from 'arsh' (sky) to 'farsh' (ground).

At the same time, Badal was holding another meeting with the district presidents and other leaders in Chandigarh to review the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

The SAD faced a drubbing in the general elections as it managed to win only one of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. Badal's wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal retained the Bathinda seat.

After around five-hour-long meeting, the rebels asked Badal to step down as party president.

Talking to reporters, former Akali MP Chandumajra said they held a detailed discussion on the party's "past mistakes and shortcomings" which have led to its current position. They also discussed ways to revive the party.

He said it has been decided to seek forgiveness for the "past mistakes and shortcomings" at the Akal Takht on July 1.

A 'Shiromani Akali Dal bachao' movement will also be launched on that day, he further said.

Replying to a question, Chandumajra said keeping in mind the sentiments of party workers in view of the current situation, an appeal has been made that Badal should show the sentiments of 'tyag' (sacrifice).

He said the party leadership should be given to a personality having strong religious and political understanding.

Apparently pointing towards Badal, Maluka said one should think about why the party performed badly in the 2017 and 2022 assembly polls and now in the Lok Sabha polls.

In Chandigarh, the SAD said the "frustrated elements sponsored by the BJP" were trying to weaken the party while the district unit presidents lauded Badal for his "resolute, firm and principled leadership." PTI CHS VSD RHL