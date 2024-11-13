Sukhbir Badal fractures foot during visit to Akal Takht

Amritsar, Nov 13 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday suffered a minor hairline fracture after he visited the Akal Takht to meet the Jathedar here.
Immediately after the incident, his security staff shifted him to Guru Ramdas Institute of Medical Sciences where the fracture was detected.
"Sukhbir S Badal suffered a minor hairline fracture of a small bone of right foot in Amritsar today. Nothing to worry about. With the blessings of Guru Sahib he is absolutely fine and started for his next destination immediately after treatment at a local hospital," said party leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a post on X.
Badal had gone to the Akal Takht secretariat to request Jathedar, Akal Takht for early hearing in his case in which he had been declared 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious punishment) by the Akal Takht. However, the Jathedar was not present in the city.
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, on August 30, had declared Badal 'tankhaiya' for the "mistakes" committed by his party and the party's government from 2007 to 2017. PTI JMS CHS SKY SKY