Sukhbir Badal urges Akal Takht to pronounce punishment for religious misconduct charges

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday urged the Akal Takht jathedar to pronounce his punishment for religious misconduct charges, saying more than two months have passed since he was declared 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct).

Advertisment

On August 30, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh declared Badal 'tankhaiya' for "mistakes" committed by the SAD and its government from 2007 to 2017.

The jathedar is yet to pronounce 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for Badal.

Badal submitted his written request at the Akal Takht secretariat in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar after submitting his request, the former chief minister said the Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of Sikhs and every Sikh accepts its order.

He said that a day after he was declared 'tankhaiya', he had appeared before the Akal Takht for the 'tankhah'.

"I came here today to request that over two-and-a-half months have passed (since I was declared tankhaiya) but nothing has been said about the tankhah," he said.

Advertisment

"Whatever they order, I will follow," he said.

In his request to the Akal Takht, Badal said after he was declared 'tankhaiya', he kept himself away from political and social engagements.

He also pointed out that on October 17, the SAD leadership appealed to the Akal Takht jathedar to take an early decision on the matter but it was not accepted.

Advertisment

Badal said the SAD also requested the jathedar on October 22 to allow him to contest and campaign for the November 20 Punjab bypolls.

After Badal failed to get any temporary relief from the Akal Takht, the SAD announced on October 24 that it would not contest the bypolls.

On July 1, rebel SAD leaders including former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra and ex-Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur appeared before the Akal Takht and sought forgiveness for the "mistakes" committed by the party's government between 2007 and 2017. PTI CHS DIV DIV