Sukhoi-30 goes missing in Assam, IAF launches search ops

Guwahati/Diphu, Mar 5 (PTI) A Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force went missing from radar contact while flying over Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Thursday evening, officials said.

"An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat air base in Assam and was last in contact at 7:42 pm," Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat said in a statement.

He said search and rescue operations have been initiated to ascertain the status of the fighter jet.

There is no immediate news of the pilot yet, the PRO said.

Meanwhile, another official said some locals from Chokihola area in Bokajan sub-division have claimed that a plane may have crashed inside a forested area.

"We are preparing a team to send and verify it. We cannot confirm anything at this moment," he added.