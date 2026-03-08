Sukhoi crash: Gadkari visits IAF pilot Duragkar’s home, pays tributes

Nagpur, Mar 8 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday visited the Nagpur residence of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, who lost his life in a Sukhoi fighter jet crash, and paid tributes to him.

In a social media post, Gadkari said he met the Indian Air Force pilot’s family members and consoled them on their loss.

Duragkar and Squadron Leader Anuj were killed when a Su-30 MKI fighter plane crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, the IAF said on Friday. The jet was on a training sortie and disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from Jorhat airbase on Thursday.

The mortal remains of 28-year-old Duragkar were consigned to flames in Nagpur with full military honours in the presence of family, friends, relatives, defence personnel and dignitaries on Saturday.

Duragkar is survived by his parents and sister. PTI CLS NR