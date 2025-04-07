Sukhu accuses BJP of 'politicising' chief engineer's death, LoP hits back

Shimla, Apr 7 (PTI) The war of attrition between Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur over CBI inquiry into the death of chief engineer Vimal Negi intensified on Monday as Sukhu accused the LoP of politicising the matter to derive political mileage.

Thakur hit back and asked why the government was running away from a CBI probe.

On March 10, Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited chief engineer Vimal Negi went missing. Eight days later, his body was fished out from a water body in Bilaspur.

Negi’s wife alleged that her husband had been tortured by his superior officers and that he was forced to work late at night even when he was ill.

A case of abetment to suicide and joint criminal liability under BNS was registered against HPPCL Director (Electrical) and Managing Director.

Talking to the media persons here on Monday, Sukhu said that why the BJP is not approaching the Union government to institute a CBI enquiry and pointed out that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids in his assembly constituency Nadaun in Hamirpur district for no valid reason.

In a statement issued here, Jai Ram hit back arguing that the ED enquires into corruption and money laundering cases while the CBI holds the enquiry on the recommendation of the government or the directions of the High Court or Supreme Court.

Jai Ram said that nothing tangible has come out from the enquiry ordered by the state government during the past fifteen days and relatives of Vimal Negi are demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

However, Sukhu retorted that two enquiries were going on side by side and no guilty person would be spared. He said that BJP's demand and candle march are only ploy for political gains.

Sukhu alleged that the BJP was faction-ridden and divided into five groups and these tactics were nothing but attempts to divert the attention of the people and asserted that Negi's wife had met him but never demanded a CBI probe.

"Our sympathies are with the family of Vimal Negi and we have taken the matter seriously but the BJP is only politicising the issue", Sukhu said adding that the previous BJP government was responsible for the present financial crisis.

The BJP government received more than Rs 1-lakh crore but did not pay the dues of the employees and now we are taking steps to bring the economy back on track, he added.

Jai Ram maintained that the death of Negi under mysterious circumstances has raised a lot of questions about the working of the power sector in the state and alleged big scams in the power sector with the nexus of politicians and officials. PTI BPL HIG HIG