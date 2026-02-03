Sukhu announces aid for kin of those killed in Himachal Roadways bus accident in Uttarakhand

Shimla, Feb 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the HRTC bus accident in Uttarakhand and announced assistance for the kin of those killed.

Three passengers, including two women, died, while at least 10 others were critically injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the Minus road at Kuanu in the Kalsi area, when the bus went out of control and plunged 100 meters into a deep gorge.

The bus was carrying 36 passengers and was going from Nerwa in Himachal Pradesh to Paonta Sahib.

Upon receiving information, Chief Minister Sukhu telephonically took stock of the situation and instructed that if necessary, the services of helicopters should be taken for lifting the injured persons.

He also prayed to the almighty to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur also expressed grief and directed local administration to provide all possible assistance to the families of those killed.

He asked authorities to ensure better medical treatment facilities for the injured. Thakur wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. PTI COR OZ OZ