Sukhu brings up raid at stone crusher in assembly to corner BJP MLA on illegal mining

Shimla, Sep 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday that illegal mining was flourishing under the patronage of "some public representatives" but now they would face stringent action, regardless of how influential they may be.

Sukhu then referred to a raid at a stone crusher owned by Parveen Sharma, a close relative of Hamirpur BJP MLA Ashish Sharma, as he made the remarks. He was replying to a matter raised by Congress's Ranjeet Singh during the Zero Hour.

While police said the raid was part of an action against illegal mining, the BJP MLA said it was an act of political vendetta against him.

Addressing the assembly on Tuesday, Sukhu said the stone crusher in the Sujanpur area in Hamirpur district had been officially closed from July 2024, yet it was found to be operational and carrying out illegal mining activities.

Several excavators, a mixer machine and 50 tippers loaded with boulders were seized in the raid, the chief minister said.

Sukhu said Praveen Sharma is BJP MLA Ashish Sharma's uncle. Police are conducting a detailed investigation into the case, he added.

The CM said stringent sections would be invoked against such offenders as protecting natural wealth was the top priority of the government. Praveen Sharma and two other accused have applied for anticipatory bail, he pointed out.

In response, Hamirpur MLA Ashish Sharma said the government was exacting revenge on him for voting against the Congress candidate in the 2024 Rajya Sabha polls. He asserted that the crusher that was raided was already closed.

Sharma was among the three Independent MLAs who voted for BJP Rajya Sabha candidate Harsh Mahajan last year. Later, he joined the BJP and was re-elected from Hamirpur in the by-elections.