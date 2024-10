Shimla, Oct 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday burnt the effigy of Ravana through a remote on the occasion of Dussehra at Shimla's Jakhu temple.

A large number of people gathered at the temple as the CM set on fire the effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna, and son Meghnad.

Sukhu urged the people to work collectively for eradication of drug abuse from society. PTI BPL VN VN