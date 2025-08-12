Sukhu gifts 5,000 chilgoza seedlings to Bhutan government

Shimla, Aug 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday handed 5,000 chilgoza seedlings to the Bhutan government as a token of friendship.

On Tuesday, a Bhutanese delegation, led by Royal Bhutanese Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Tashi Peldon and Minister Counsellor Chimi Wangmo called on Sukhu and discussed mutual relations.

"About 50 kilogram seeds collected by self-help groups under the JICA project will also be provided to Bhutan in October," Sukhu said, according to a statement.

He said that an agreement of friendship was signed between the two countries in 1949 and renewed in 2007.

"Chilgoza plants are found in Kinnaur district and Pangi and Bharmour areas of Chamba district of the state. These seeds play a vital role in the livelihood of the people of Kinnaur and get remunerative prices in the market. Seeds of this plant have medicinal properties and are full of antioxidant values," Sukhu said.

The chief minister also offered technical support to the Bhutan government for the planting of the seedlings.

Tashi Peldon thanked Sukhu for the gesture.