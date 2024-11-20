Sukhu govt in Himachal a symbol of corruption, scams: Nadda

Shimla, Nov 20 (PTI) BJP president and Union minister J P Nadda on Wednesday dubbed the Congress-led state government as a symbol of "corruption, scams and mismanagement", and said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has no right to stay in power even for a minute.

"The scams and black deeds of the Congress government has reached the lowest ebb and the situation has become so grim that the government properties are being auctioned. The state government has totally failed in protecting the heritage properties of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC)," he said in a statement.

Nadda alleged that corruption is at its peak and foul smell of loot, anarchy and scams is oozing. The people will never forgive the Congress for its "wrong polices" which pushed the state into death trap and shamed the 'Dev Bhumi', he further alleged.

He said the government failed to refund upfront premium of a hydropower company resulting in the high court ordering attachment of Himachal Bhawan at New Delhi and the closure of 18 prime properties of HPTDC, including Chail Palace and Manali hotel. It appears that the government was not serious about saving these properties, he alleged.

Nadda said it appears that the Sukhu government plans to give these properties to "friends" on lease. It has neither prepared any plan to retain these properties nor it has strongly defended the case in the court, he said, adding that nothing can be more shameful than this.

The Sukhu government was spending crores of rupees on advocates to defend its cases in the high court and Supreme Court but it turned a blind eye in case of HPTDC hotels, he said, alleging that the intention of the Congress is not to save the heritage properties but plunder it.

He alleged that the Congress party wants to make Himachal the "ATM" of corruption for the Congress family and the government has no time to safeguard the interests of the state. PTI BPL KSS KSS