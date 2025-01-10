Sukhu inaugurates fire sub-station in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Jan 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a fire sub-station in his home assembly constituency, Nadaun in Hamirpur district, on Friday.

The facility, equipped with two fire tenders, aims to enhance fire safety measures in the region, ensuring better control over fire incidents and providing timely assistance to the local population, a statement issued here said.

Emphasizing the state government's commitment to strengthening fire services, he said that the services would be modernized and Rs 19.40 crore would be released as the first installment for this purpose.

Sukhu said that the state government had launched various policies and programmes for the betterment of the general masses and urged the people to take benefits of the welfare schemes.

He also inspected the under-construction state-of-the-art multipurpose sports complex at Kharidi in Nadaun being developed with an outlay of Rs 65 crore and directed the concerned authorities to expedite its construction work.

The advanced features in the complex include an eight-lane swimming pool, a shooting range and dedicated spaces for wrestling, boxing, Kabaddi, yoga, table tennis and badminton.

The Chief Minister said that the government is focusing on promoting sports to channelize the energy of youth in a positive direction.

"This sports complex will stand as a testament to our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering the physical and mental well-being of our young generation," he said.

He further said that similar multipurpose sports complexes are being developed in other parts of Himachal Pradesh to encourage active lifestyles and prevent youth from falling into the trap of drug abuse. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ