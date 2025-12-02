Sukhu inaugurates new office building of Dharamshala municipal corporation

Dharamshala (HP), Dec 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated Samridhi Bhawan, the newly constructed building of Dharamshala municipal corporation in Kangra district.

Built at a cost of Rs 24.47 crore, the new facility is expected to significantly improve the working environment while providing modern and convenient public services to the people of the area.

The building has been designed in compliance with Earthquake Zone-5 standards, ensuring enhanced safety and structural resilience with a total built-up area of 2,511 square metres, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister emphasised the significance of Samridhi Bhawan as a modern hub for administrative efficiency, citizen services and sustainable governance. The basements offer parking space for 80 vehicles, with designated areas earmarked for both staff and the general public.

Having state-of-the-art facilities, the building houses a fire alarm system, a 50 KW solar power plant, rainwater harvesting tanks, a 30,000-litre water storage system and other facilities.

He said that the building, strategically located, will not only streamline operations for Dharamshala but also serve as a model for urban infrastructure projects across the state.