Sukhu inaugurates new office building of Dharamshala Municipal Corporation

Dharamshala (HP), Dec 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated Samridhi Bhawan, the newly constructed building of Dharamshala Municipal Corporation in Kangra district.

Built at a cost of Rs 24.47 crore, the new facility is expected to significantly improve the working environment while providing modern and convenient public services to the people of the area.

The building has been designed in compliance with Earthquake Zone-5 standards, ensuring enhanced safety and structural resilience with a total built-up area of 2,511 square metres, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister emphasised the significance of Samridhi Bhawan as a modern hub for administrative efficiency, citizen services and sustainable governance. The basements offer parking space for 80 vehicles, with designated areas earmarked for both staff and the general public.

Having state-of-the-art facilities, the building houses a fire alarm system, a 50-KW solar power plant, rainwater harvesting tanks, a 30,000-litre water storage system and other facilities.

He said that the building, strategically located, will not only streamline operations for Dharamshala but also serve as a model for urban infrastructure projects across the state.

Later, the chief minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Ban Ganga Ghat in Kangra and commenced the evening 'aarti', performed with Vedic chants on the lines of Haridwar.

He said that Himachal Pradesh is known as 'Dev Bhoomi' and the Bajreshwari temple in Kangra is a major centre of faith for thousands of devotees from across the country.

As many worshippers take a holy dip at the ghat, it has been developed keeping their convenience in mind. It would also provide a well-organised and safe place for bathing and performing rituals.

The daily aarti is expected to become a major attraction for the thousands of devotees who visit the site.

He said that the project built at a cost of Rs 2.20 crore had got significant support from the Captain Shailesh Riyalch Foundation which contributed around Rs 1.5 crore, while the Kangra district administration provided nearly Rs 70 lakh for the project.

Captain Shailesh, who hailed from Ambari area of Nagrota Bagwan, was martyred 25 years ago and the foundation was established in his memory. The foundation played a vital role in the development of this ghat.

He further said that a 25-foot trident was being installed in the ghat complex and to ensure the comfort of devotees and tourists, a grand aarti platform, changing rooms, toilets, an attractive stage, a landscaped park and enhanced lighting have been developed.

Along with the evening aarti, yoga sessions and various religious and cultural programmes would also be organised here. PTI COR BPL KSS KSS