Sukhu keeps blaming Centre to hide his failure to cope with monsoon disaster: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, Nov 10 (PTI) BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur on Monday accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of repeatedly lying to cover up his failures to provide relief to disaster-affected people.

The leader of the opposition (LOP) in the state assembly alleged that Sukhu lied to the people in Mandi who have been waiting for monsoon compensation.

"Erroneously, the chief minister resorted to lies during his address in Mandi in front of people today who were waiting for relief for the last three months and also the victims of the 2023 monsoon disaster who are still awaiting rehabilitation and adequate relief," Thakur said in a statement.

He alleged that Sukhu made "tall promises" of making up for the monsoon loss, but the media exposed the plight of the people who lost everything.

Thakur also contested Sukhu's charge that the previous BJP government constructed buildings worth Rs 1,000 crore across the state merely to benefit contractors and allotted 5,000 bighas of land with market value of over Rs 5,000 crore to big industrialists in Baddi-Nalagarh for meagre Rs 14 lakh.

In his erstwhile government's defence, Thakur said "customised packages" were common across the country and all states are giving incentives to attract industrial investment.

However, the former Himachal Pradesh chief minister said, industries are either shutting down or migrating from the state due to wrong policies of the government.