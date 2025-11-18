Sukhu lays foundation stone of heliport in Kangra's Palampur

Shimla, Nov 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Palampur Heliport, being built for Rs 19.77 crore.

He said the heliport would be completed by April next year, bringing down the helicopter ride fare between Chandigarh and Shimla.

While addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that the heliport will feature a passenger terminal building, a fire station, and a utility building.

"The state government is formulating several development plans for the Kangra district. A proposal to develop a Tourism Village in Palampur has also been prepared, but some people, provoked by it and having allegiance with the BJP, have approached the court and have taken a stay on it. Efforts were underway to resolve these obstacles," Sukhu also said.

Earlier during his visit, he also inspected the Gopalpur community health centre and interacted with the patients and staff.

Sukhu said a provision of Rs 3,000 crore has been made to enhance patient facilities at medical colleges to other hospitals across the state.

"New and advanced medical equipment are being installed in the hospitals to ensure that people receive quality healthcare services within Himachal Pradesh," he said.