Sukhu meets Gadkari, seeks central aid for Himachal roads

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, seeking adequate financial support for the maintenance of roads and bridges in the state, according to a statement.

In a separate meeting, the chief minister also met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and urged him to recognise 29.5 per cent forest and tree cover for all calculations relating to forest and ecology or other allocations.

Calling on Gadkari, the chief minister held detailed discussions about strengthening the road infrastructure in the state.

The Union minister approved Rs 200 crore in principle under CRIF for Chaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Ochghat road, which would facilitate the apple growers immensely in Himachal, a statement from the Himachal government said.

The chief minister apprised him about the progress of the Shimla-Mataur national highway, which provides connectivity to eight districts, including the state capital. He requested the introduction of the maximum number of tunnels between Shimla and Shalaghat and Bhager to Hamirpur, keeping in view the hilly terrain and geological sensitivity of the area.

Sukhu said the Chil Bahal to Pucca Broh section has suffered severe damage during monsoons at various locations and has not been strengthened since the last five to six years. He informed the minister that the stretch was important as it is a key access route to major religious destinations.

He urged the minister to issue necessary directions for handing over Chil Bahal to the Pucca Baroh section of NH 03 to the NH wing of HPPWD for carrying out development and maintenance activities. He also requested the early sanctioning of Rs 38.37 crore by NHAI.

The Union minister gave his nod for the amount and assured full support to the state government, the statement claimed.

In his meeting with the environment minister, Sukhu apprised him about the discrepancy registered in the actual tree cover of 29.5 per cent against the officially recorded 27.99 per cent.

He said that this arises due to the non-inclusion of trees outside forest (ToF) in the consolidated representation of the state's forest and tree cover.

The chief minister said that the state also exercises strict regulatory control over harvesting private lands under different statuses, for which they don't receive any credit from the Central government.

He emphasised including this 1.5 per cent component in the forest cover in order to recognise the state's true ecological and forestry contribution.

Sukhu urged for recognising 29.5 per cent forest and tree cover for all calculations relating to forest and ecology under the Finance Commission or other allocations from the Centre government.

He said that undervaluing the trees outside the forest component undervalues the true contribution of Himachal Pradesh to the national ecosystem services and creates a bias against the state that protects trees.