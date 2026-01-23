Sukhu orders restoration of essential services after heavy snowfall

Shimla, Jan 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday issued directives to the state government officials to ensure normalcy and restore essential services across various regions affected by heavy snowfall, a statement said.

Sukhu instructed officials to work on a war footing as tourism-related activities may ramp up in the state after the snowfall.

Roads leading to hospitals and other emergency service institutions should be cleared on a priority basis to ensure uninterrupted access to healthcare, the chief minister said.

To minimise public inconvenience, he directed the deployment of adequate manpower and heavy machinery to expedite the reopening of blocked road networks, the statement said.

The chief minister also called for the restoration of power and water supply schemes in the affected areas, asking all district administrations to remain vigilant and provide immediate assistance to those in need.

The department of food and civil supplies, along with the state civil supplies corporation, has been directed to take proactive measures to ensure a steady and uninterrupted supply of foodgrains and essential commodities in snow-bound sectors, the statement read.

All departments must strictly and actively adhere to the safety guidelines issued by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, it read.

Sukhu said that the rain and snowfall have brought much-needed relief to the state's farmers and orchardists, providing a significant boost to the rural economy.

He also extended a warm welcome to tourists, noting that the fresh snowfall is expected to invigorate tourism-related activities across the state.

Addressing long-term concerns, the chief minister remarked on the continuous impact of climate change on the environment and stated that the state government has directed officials to conduct in-depth studies on climate change.

"This initiative aims to integrate necessary environmental conservation provisions into future policies and development programs to ensure a sustainable future for Himachal Pradesh," he said.