Sukhu plays cricket with children in Jogindernagar, says govt giving special impetus to sports in HP

Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday played cricket with children in Jogindernagar, where he had to take a brief stop while traveling due to unfavorable weather.

Advertisment

While traveling from Dharamshala to Manali, Sukhu made a brief stop at Dohag helipad in Jogindernagar, played cricket with local children, boosted their morale and promoted the spirit of sportsmanship among them, a statement read.

He said that the present state government was giving special emphasis to encouraging sports in Himachal Pradesh, as it not only keeps the youth physically fit but also inspires them to stay away from drugs.

The Chief Minister proceeded to Kangnidhar helipad in Mandi and continued his journey by road to Manali, where he would participate in the Winter Carnival. PTI BPL Government giving special impetus to sports in state, says CM Sukhu as he plays cricket with children ARD ARD