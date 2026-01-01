Sukhu says religious tourism to get boost in Himachal

Shimla, Jan 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday emphasised the government's commitment to enhancing religious tourism and improving basic amenities to facilitate the pilgrims.

"Religious tourism serves as a vital bridge between heritage and modern development, where millions of devotees visit annually to seek spiritual fulfillment in the state's 'shaktipeeth', while also boosting livelihood of people," he said during a visit to the Tara Devi temple near Shoghi.

He and his wife Kamlesh Thakur, who is also the MLA from Dehra Constituency, offered prayers at the temple on the first day of the New Year.

Sukhu celebrated the New Year at his official residence Oak Over and in the state's secretariat and said there was a need to promote high-tech industries to create more job opportunities.

The chief minister said his government will would carry out reforms in agriculture, healthcare, education and infrastructure to make public services more efficient and accessible.

The state government would focus on green and sustainable energy to protect the state's natural beauty, he added.