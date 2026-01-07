Sukhu says senior residency policy for medical colleges in works

Shimla, Jan 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that his government would formulate a comprehensive 'Senior Residency Policy' for all medical colleges in the state.

He said that the policy will focus on the rationalisation of senior resident posts to ensure optimal utilisation of human resources.

According to the policy, the quota for General Duty Officers (GDOs) in senior residency would be enhanced to 66 per cent, as against the existing 50:50 ratio between GDOs and direct recruitment.

MD and MS programmes in additional disciplines will be introduced in the medical colleges in Chamba, Nahan, Hamirpur, and Nerchowk, and so will be Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) super-specialists.

According to a statement, the state will appoint 1,000 Patient Care Assistants (Rogi Mitras) – 500 in medical colleges and 500 in other health institutions.

"A pilot project will be launched from Hamirpur district, for which a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has already been prepared. In the initial phase, Rogi Mitras will be deployed at Primary Health Centres," Sukhu said in the statement.

Rogi Mitras will also be deployed on a pilot basis to assist patients aged above 70 at Chamiyana Hospital, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda, and Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.

"Dedicated Rogi Mitra counters will also be established in these institutions," Sukhu. PTI COR VN VN