Sukhu spent crores on bypolls but still lost in home district Hamirpur: HP BJP chief Bindal

Shimla, Jul 13 (PTI) President of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Bindal said Saturday Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu spent crores of rupees for the by-elections and involved the entire state government in the poll campaign but still lost in his home district Hamirpur.

Of the three assembly seats where bypolls were held in the state on Wednesday, the ruling Congress in the state won Dehra and Nalagarh, while the BJP bagged the Hamirpur constituency.

In a statement, Bindal said Sukhu spent seven days on the streets of Hamirpur but his party lost the seat. He alleged that the Congress won the bypolls in the other two seats by threatening people, tempting them and misusing the government machinery.

"The people of Himachal Pradesh know that the government is accused of huge corruption and we have proof of this," Bindal added.