Sukhu urges Nadda to increase allocation under NHM by Rs 200 crore

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda to raise the state's allocation under National Health Mission (NHM) by Rs 200 crore.

Sukhu sought approval to establish three dedicated Intensive Care Units in the state at the earliest during a meeting at Nadda's residence here on Wednesday evening.

The chief minister also requested that the Centre’s share under the Ayushman Bharat scheme be maintained at 90:10, considering the challenging geography of Himachal Pradesh, which is also Nadda's home state.

A state government release said he urged that the annual allocation for Himachal Pradesh under NHM be increased by Rs 200 crore.

Sukhu also briefed the health minister about the extensive damage caused by natural disasters this year and the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts being carried out in the state. He also sought central assistance for infrastructure development and rehabilitation of disaster-affected families.

He also asked Nadda to take up the issue of enhancing the state’s borrowing limit by 2 per cent with the Union finance minister in the larger interest of Himachal Pradesh, according to the statement.

Nadda assured Sukhu of appropriate action on his requests and that they would be considered on priority, the state government said.

The health minister appreciated the state's initiative to improve healthcare services and promised to support Himachal Pradesh in its development endeavours, the statement said.