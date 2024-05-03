Sukhu's irresponsible speeches suggest he is not serious towards Himachal: BJP's Bindal

Hamirpur (HP), May 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajiv Bindal on Friday said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's "irresponsible speeches" suggest he is not serious towards the state.

Addressing a gathering of 'panna pramaukhs' in Hamirpur, Bindal said Sukhu was making such statements as he was sure that his party Congress would lose all seats in the elections.

The chief minister had recently said that Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Jai Ram Thakur, is not a "good director" and therefore "Kangana's film will be a flop". Actor Kangana Ranaut is the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi seat.

The state BJP chief asked the 'panna pramukhs' to ensure that maximum polling takes place on June 1 at their respective polling stations in favour of the BJP.

Taking a jibe at Sukhu, the BJP leader said the Congress' promise to give Rs 1,500 per month to women on the eve of the last assembly polls remained unfulfilled.

Now, with the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the Congress is getting the forms filled to give Rs 1,500 to women, Bindal said at a press conference in Hamirpur.

"We hope that the chief minister will say something about what he has done for Himachal Pradesh but he is making irrelevant statements," Bindal said.

A former independent candidate Sanjeev Sharma joined the BJP at the event. Sharma had contested from Barsar assembly constituency in 2022 but had lost to the then Congress candidate ID Lakhanpal -- who has since joined the BJP. PTI COR BPL SKY SKY