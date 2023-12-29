Sukhu's statement on drunken tourists will promote drug abuse: BJP

Shimla (HP), Dec 29 (PTI) Terming Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's statement allowing tourists to drink without fear of being jailed on New Year as "irresponsible", BJP's state media coordinator and MLA Randhir Sharma said it will promote drug abuse.

Addressing the media persons on Friday, Sharma said that such statements could embolden miscreants who can create law and order issues in the state and demanded that the statement be immediately withdrawn.

Sukhu had stated that no action would be taken against drunken tourists in Himachal Pradesh, rather the police would facilitate them by dropping them to hotels. But the same facility would not be available for the residents.

He had said that there would be no restrictions on hotels, and eating joints and pan shops could remain open 24x7 from December 20 to January 5. He had added that a notification in this regard had been issued.

Lashing out at the CM for his "double standards", Sharma said that as per the statement, if any local person is found drunk, he will be strictly dealt with but tourists would be facilitated so that their New Year is not spoiled. It shows the "dual legal system" in the state, he alleged.

Now, there are different laws for residents and tourists. "New Year is only for tourists, not for residents," said another BJP leader.

Such decisions taken by the Congress government are not in the interest of the state and could worsen the law and order situation, he said and added that Sukhu has hurt the dignity of his post by making such statements.