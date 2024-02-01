Sukma Naxal attack: Chhattisgarh govt to give Rs 10 lakh each to families of 3 martyrs

Raipur, Feb 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the three security personnel who lost their lives in an encounter with Naxalites in the state’s Sukma district on January 30.

This assistance will be in addition to the ex gratia given to the kin of martyred jawans by the state and Central governments, a state official here said.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Korea district, Sai announced that financial aid of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the families of each of the three deceased personnel.

On Tuesday, three CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel, including two belonging to its specialised jungle warfare unit CoBRA (Commando Battalions for Resolute Action), were killed and 15 others injured in a fierce gun battle with Naxalites near Tekalgudem village in Sukma district.

The encounter took place when security personnel, after setting up a new camp at Tekalgudem, a Naxalite stronghold along the Sukma-Bijapur districts border, were engaged in sanitising the area.

According to a CoBRA commando who was injured in the attack, the Naxalites numbered around 300-400 and included women cadres. In the encounter that lasted for more than four hours, at least 15-20 Naxalites fell down after being hit by bullets but their colleagues took them deep into the forest, he said. PTI TKP NR