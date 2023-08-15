Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak dies after suffering cardiac arrest

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Sulabh International founder and social activist Bindeshwar Pathak, a pioneer in building public toilets, died at AIIMS here due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, according to a close aide.

Advertisment

The aide said 80-year-old Pathak hoisted the national flag at the Sulabh International headquarters in the morning on the occasion of Independence Day and collapsed soon after.

While the aide said Pathak breathed his last at AIIMS, a source at the hospital said he was declared brought dead at 1:42 pm.

The cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to Pathak's aide.

Advertisment

Sulabh International is a social service organisation that works to promote human rights, environmental sanitation, waste management and reforms through education.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Sulabh International Social Service Organisation said, "Founder Sulabh Sanitation, Social Reform and Human Rights Movement, Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak is no more. He died of cardiac arrest at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi." "He was rushed to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness in the midst of Independence Day celebrations at the campus of Sulabh, Palam-Dabri Road, New Delhi," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Pathak's demise.

Advertisment

"The passing away of Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak Ji is a profound loss for our nation. He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden.

"Bindeshwar Ji made it his mission to build a cleaner India. He provided monumental support to the Swachh Bharat Mission. During our various conversations, his passion towards Swachhata was always visible," Modi said in a post on X.

"His work will continue to inspire several people. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti," he said, sharing two pictures of him with Pathak.

Advertisment

Pathak founded Sulabh International in 1970 with a vision to eradicate open defecation and unclean public toilets. The organisation's pioneering efforts led to the development of the revolutionary Sulabh toilet, a low-cost, eco-friendly solution that has revolutionised sanitation practices across the nation.

Sulabh toilet revolutionised sanitation practices, providing millions with access to clean and dignified restroom facilities.

His vision extended beyond technology, encompassing a broader mission of eradicating the stigma associated with manual scavenging and uplifting the lives of those who had long been relegated to the fringes of society.

Through his determined advocacy and innovative initiatives, Pathak successfully raised awareness about the importance of proper sanitation and hygiene, contributing significantly to disease prevention and improved public health. In India, the name Sulabh is synonymous with public restrooms.

Pathak also started the Sulabh initiative for widows that was meant to emancipate them from all kinds of deprivations, restrictions and humiliations.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. PTI UZM ASG PLB DIV DIV