Sule asks govt to protect investors from stock market crash; Raut refers to US protests

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Monday demanded that the government act to safeguard Indian investors and tax-paying middle class from the stock market crash triggered by fears of a potential global economic slowdown over new US tariff policies.

Indian stock markets crumbled with benchmark Sensex sinking by 2,226.79 points -- its steepest single-day decline in 10 months -- as a global market carnage following US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes and retaliation from China fanned fears of economic slowdown.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tanked more than 13 per cent, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 plunged nearly 8 per cent, Shanghai SSE Composite index dropped over 7 per cent and South Korea's Kospi sank over 5 per cent.

"As predicted, Sensex and Nifty have crashed. US tariffs are impacting our markets and will continue to. I raised this in Parliament during the Budget Session. The Government must act now to safeguard investors and the honest, tax-paying middle class," Sule posted on X.

The Lok Sabha member from Baramati in Pune district asked the government not to let tax payers and investors bear the burden of losses.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, referring to widespread protests in the US against Trump, cautioned "very soon", people could take up "revolutionary steps" to save democracy in India.

"People have hit the streets (in America) over the alliance between (US billionaire) Elon Musk and Trump. Lakhs of people have hit the streets to save democracy. In our country, very soon, people could take up revolutionary steps to save democracy, its freedom," he said.

"We should take lessons from the people protesting (in US) to save democracy," the Rajya Sabha MP maintained.

Tens of thousands of protesters hit the streets of major US cities on Saturday to oppose the policies of President Trump.