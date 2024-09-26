Sule: PM should inaugurate Pune Metro online; MVA will do it if line not opened: NCP (SP) leader

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inaugurate the new phase of Pune Metro online, while a functionary from her party warned MVA would do it on Friday if the line is not opened.

Sule pitched for the virtual inauguration of the corridor saying PM Modi has inaugurated the “same” project five times in the past. Her party colleague and Pune NCP (SP) chief Prashant Jagtap claimed that the Metro route was kept shut despite being ready as the government was waiting for the PM to inaugurate it.

Modi’s visit to Pune on Thursday was cancelled owing to heavy rains.

“It is very unfortunate that we have missed PM Modi's visit. It is Maharashtra's culture to welcome a guest. I want to bring it to the PMO's notice that it would be the sixth time the same Pune Metro project would have been inaugurated," said the MP from Baramati in Pune district.

"So I request the PM to inaugurate Pune Metro online...it is the same project he had inaugurated five times in the past...it will help the people of the Pune city and the inauguration must not wait for the next visit of the PM," Sule added.

Modi had visited Pune in the past to inaugurate different phases of the project. On Thursday, he was to inaugurate the underground stretch from Civil Court to Swargate.

Commenting on Union minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Maharashtra to meet leaders of the state BJP and its allies, she said it was "strange and interesting that the only obsession they have is not to serve the city but to finish and stop Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray".

Sule noted the "coincidence" that Sharad Pawar had been served an Enforcement Directorate notice on the same day five years ago. "And five years later, they come with elections, and are consistently targeting Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. There is no talent in BJP, that is why they are importing leaders from other parties," she added.

When asked about recent visits of Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the United States, she said India and the US have always shared good relationship and its foundation was laid by former PM Manmohan singh when Barack Obama was US president.

Meanwhile, striking a belligerent note, Pune NCP (SP) president Jagtap said in a press note that leaders from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also comprises Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, will inaugurate the underground Metro corridor at 11 am on Friday if the government doesn’t open it for the public.

“The Metro line between Civil Court and Swargate is ready to be opened for the public, but it has been kept closed as (they) were waiting for PM Modi to inaugurate it,” he claimed. PTI MR SPK KRK NR