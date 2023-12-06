Sule raises UGC's 'selfie points' directive in LS

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) NCP member Supriya Sule on Wednesday wondered why the UGC is asking colleges to set up selfie points with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photographs in the backdrop.

Raising the issue during a debate on the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023, she said, "We send our children to colleges to study and not to learn how to take a selfie".

Her comments evoked a sharp response from the treasury benches, with members asking "what was the problem with taking a selfie with the prime minister".

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said: "It is the prime minister's photograph and the students are being encouraged to serve for Viksit Bharat".

BJP member Rajiv Pratap Rudy said, "What is the problem if a child takes a selfie with the prime minister's photograph".

Sule said that there was no need to politicise the issue.

Earlier, the Congress had criticised the Centre over the UGC asking universities and colleges to set up selfie points to highlight "transformative initiatives propelling India's growth". The opposition party alleged that Prime Minister Modi is leaving no stone unturned to save his "flailing image" in the run-up to next year's Lok Sabha polls . PTI RR CS RT