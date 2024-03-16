Sule seeks clarification after Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar talks about `saving' man from MCOCA

Pune, Mar 15 (PTI) A day after Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that he intervened and saved an NCP supporter from getting booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), his cousin and Baramati MP Supriya Sule sought a clarification from the state government.

Speaking in Baramati tehsil, Ajit Pawar said a supporter of NCP leader Nana Deokate was about to be charged under MCOCA.

"Everyone came to me and urged me to save him. I would like to clarify that this is the last time I am doing this, and henceforth, do not come to me with such a request if someone is at fault," Ajit Pawar said.

"Officials say to me that I am (otherwise) very strict, but still shield such things. It is demeaning for me, so do not do any wrong things," the NCP chief further said.

He would not tolerate anti-social elements in Baramati, he added.

Speaking to reporters, Sule, leader of the rival NCP (Sharad Pawar), said the statement was shocking.

"We have to ask certain questions, like against whom the MCOCA was being invoked and why. Everyone is curious about the case. The state government should clarify," she said. PTI SPK KRK