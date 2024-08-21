Supriya Sule seeks Devendra Fadnavis' resignation over Badlapur school sexual-assault case

Pune: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday targeted the Maharashtra government over the Badlapur sexual abuse case and demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a protest organised to condemn the Badlapur incident, she accused the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation of not being serious about the issue of women's safety, and alleged that while the government was busy breaking parties, it had no time for common people.

A massive protest broke out in Badlapur town in Thane district on Tuesday after a large number of people blocked railway tracks and ransacked the school, where two kindergarten girls were sexually abused by an attendant last week. The protesters demanded strict punishment against the accused, who was arrested on August 17.

The state government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the sexual abuse of the two girls.

Sule said, "Had action been taken by the education minister immediately after the incident at the school, the need for an agitation would not have arisen. It shows that this government is not at all serious about the safety of women. The government is busy breaking the houses, parties, using the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate."

The Baramati MP criticised Fadnavis over the incident and asked what happened to the Shakti Act that was brought earlier.

"Home minister, who spends more time in Delhi than in Mumbai, should give a clarification on this incident and as a moral responsibility, he should resign," she demanded.

Questioning the delay in registering an FIR, Sule sought to know why inquiry was not launched to probe the police's inaction.

"Had there been no agitation by people, this incident would not have come to light," the NCP (SP) working president said.

The law and order situation in the state was crumbling and offences against women were on the rise, she alleged.

"The Badalpur school incident should have been looked into more sensitively," she added.