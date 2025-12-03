Sule seeks strict action over clashes during Maharashtra local body polls

Pune, Dec 3 (PTI) NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule on Wednesday expressed concern over clashes during local body polls in parts of Maharashtra and said she has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking stringent action against those involved.

Such incidents were distressing and do not befit the state's cultured image, she said.

Speaking to reporters, Sule also alleged large-scale distribution of money during the local body polls held on Tuesday.

"On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about eradicating black money and creating a corruption-free India, but on the other hand, money is being distributed like water in the state ruled by the BJP. If demonetisation was imposed by the PM, where is this cash coming from?" she asked.

In her letter to the chief minister, Sule said the incidents of clashes during the polls were distressing.

"These pictures pain me because Maharashtra is known for showing direction to other states," the NCP (SP) working president said.

Such scenes do not befit the cultured image of the state, which is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Dr B R Ambedkar and Yashwantrao Chavan, she said.

Sule alleged that despite these incidents, the Election Commission, which is responsible for conducting free and fair elections, failed to take any action. "It was expected that the Election Commission would take cognisance," she said.

The Baramati MP, in the letter posted on her social media account, said she expects the chief minister to take strong action against those who attempted to malign the state's image so that the sanctity of the democratic process is maintained.

Polling for the first phase of 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra on Tuesday was marred by allegations of bogus voting and violence, with even supporters of ruling allies BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena coming to blows at some places.

Tension prevailed in Gevrai town of Beed district during elections to the local municipal council on Tuesday morning as there was an altercation between two groups followed by stone-pelting outside a BJP leader's house.

Several vehicles were vandalised and police used batons to disperse the mobs in some places.

Nearly 50 persons were booked in Gevrai town, according to police.