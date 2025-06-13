Sule seeks 'white paper' from civil aviation ministry on safety issues; questions govt's approach

Pune, Jun 13 (PTI) NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Friday demanded a 'white paper' from the civil aviation ministry on safety issues in the past 10 years in the backdrop of the horrific Ahmedabad plane crash a day earlier, in which 241 of 242 persons on board perished.

She also cited the Mumbra accident near Mumbai, in which four persons died after falling off two suburban trains, and said she would seek a detailed discussion on both incidents in Parliament.

"Just the other day there was a railway accident, and now a plane crash. Infrastructure may be improving, but if people are dying in the process, there is need for introspection. Who is going to take responsibility for the loss of lives? It is the government that should show moral responsibility and take safety measures seriously, whether it is in railways, roads or aviation," Sule said.

"The civil aviation ministry should publish a white paper covering the last 10 years. They (government) advertise that even an ordinary person can now fly because of affordable ticket prices. But what is the point if passengers are risking their lives? What is the use of a discounted journey if there's no guarantee they'll return home safely?" she questioned.

"We will definitely demand a detailed discussion in Parliament on both the railway accident and the plane crash, just like the discussion held on the Pahalgam attack," she said while asserting that there is growing concern for safety of passengers in the railway, road and aviation sectors.

She admitted that infrastructure has improved, as claimed by the government, but pointed out that accidents have also increased.

In Pune, she said a newly inaugurated railway terminus saw waterlogging in the rains, which should be investigated.

"There's a lot of talk about infrastructure, development, and urbanization, but are we reviewing safety issues in areas such as potable water, accidents, pollution, and rising COVID cases? Are such reviews happening at the state level?" she asked.

Sule praised Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for his consistent focus on safety issues.

"He is one minister who is serious about people's safety. He encourages MPs to raise such issues in Parliament and is always ready to answer. He insists that MPs must pay attention to safety in their constituencies. But unfortunately, no follow-up meetings are being held at the state or national level," Sule said. PTI SPK BNM