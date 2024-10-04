Sule slams Fadnavis for 'rise' in crimes against women, demands resignation

Pune, Oct 4 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Friday slammed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that he has failed to ensure the safety of women in the state and demanded his resignation.

The Baramati MP termed the Bopdev Ghar gangrape case in Pune as "horrible" and claimed the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating as crimes and atrocities against women have increased.

The Maharashtra police once held the distinction of being the best police force in the country, she said.

"The police force is the same, and it is good. But the problem lies with the Mantralaya, as one Porsche comes and knocks people down, the blood samples are swapped, and a drug dealer escapes from the hospital," Sule said, referring to the Pune Porsche crash, in which two techies were killed in May.

The NCP (SP) leader said the poster of Fadnavis wielding a gun after the encounter of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case made her feel restless.

"The gangrape incident at Bopdev Ghar is horrible. I have taken information about it. However, these issues are not solved by taking information or conducting an encounter. I had so many expectations from Fadnavis. But when I see a poster of him wielding a gun, as a mother and citizen, I feel restless. Would you like it if a picture of your home minister holding a gun appears on a billboard with 'Badlapura' written on it? They should be ashamed of such posterbaazi," She said.

It is not the police but the leadership that is responsible for these incidents, she said, demanding the deputy chief minister's resignation.

"I am seeking his resignation because action against any crime is not immediate," Sule said.

"The home minister of the state has failed on the issue of women's safety, and he should take moral responsibility and resign," she added. PTI SPK ARU