Sule slams Mahayuti govt over Thane’s civic woes

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has launched a scathing attack on the ruling Mahayuti government, claiming that while Thane has been projected as a "civilised" city, issues of water shortage, dumping grounds, and other civic problems have remained unresolved.

Addressing a campaign rally for candidates from the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) ahead of the civic polls on Saturday, Sule raised questions about the government's claims about large funds sanctioned for Thane's development.

NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, the party's Thane city unit president Manoj Pradhan, office-bearers and a large number of party workers and supporters were present.

Sule said Thane was once a small city, but people from different parts of the state and country came here with the hope of development and a better quality of life, but their hope has turned into frustration.

While Thane has been projected as a "civilised" city, issues such as water shortage, dumping grounds, and concerns related to education and healthcare remain unresolved, she alleged.

She further pointed out the government's claims that large funds have been sanctioned for Thane's development.

"But where exactly did this money go? Why are basic facilities still not available to citizens even after so many years?" she asked, alleging that houses and cars of those in power have become bigger, but the problems of citizens have remained unchanged.

The NCP (SP) MP said that the water shortage issue will be resolved, and Thane will become tanker-free if the NCP (SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance comes to power in the municipal corporation.

The alliance would focus on providing quality education, free tablets to students, and better healthcare services, she said.

Clarifying her stand on the Shiv Sena, she said, "For me, there is only one Shiv Sena, and that is the one headed by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray." Balasaheb Thackeray had entrusted the party's responsibility to his son Uddhav during his lifetime, she said. PTI COR ARU