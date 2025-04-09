Sule stages hunger strike seeking repair of 1.5 km road in her constituency

Pune, Apr 9 (PTI) NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday staged a hunger strike here demanding that a 1.5 km stretch of road in her constituency of Baramati be repaired, ending the protest seven hours later after receiving an assurance from officials.

Sule, along with a group of locals from Shree Kshetra Baneshwar village, sat on fast outside the Pune district collector's office in the morning.

The 1.5-km stretch between Nasrapur to Baneshwar temple in Bhor tehsil of the district was in extremely poor condition but the administration was not heeding the demand for its repair, she told reporters.

"We are not demanding a new road. We are only demanding that the existing road leading to the temple be repaired as it is ridden with potholes," said Sule.

Despite repeated follow-up for concretization of the stretch, no action was taken, she claimed.

"Fed up of making request to the administration again and again, we decided to stage a protest here," said Sule.

Road development works of Rs 900 crore have been reportedly proposed in the area, she said, adding, "We welcome that. As the works will take two to three years, our request is to at least fill up the potholes." After district officials gave her a written assurance to meet the demand in the evening, Sule broke her fast by having a glass of fruit juice. PTI SPK KRK