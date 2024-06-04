Sule thanks people of Baramati for supporting her in LS polls

Pune, Jun 4 (PTI) NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule, who is heading towards victory in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat against NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar, dedicated her victory to the people of her constituency, and thanked them for supporting her.

The contest for the Baramati seat, the home turf of the Pawar family, was keenly-watched as Sunetra Pawar, wife of Sule's cousin Ajit Pawar, was in the fray against Sule. It was for the first time that two members of the Pawar family contested an election against each other.

As per the latest figures, Sule is leading in Baramati by more than 40,000 votes. She has received 2,93,739 votes, while her rival Sunetra Pawar has bagged 2,52,902 votes.

Sule said, "I am thankful to the people of Baramati. After the victory, our collective responsibilities have increased. Let bygones be bygones. Whatever happened during the elections did not suit Maharashtra politics and it should be avoided in the upcoming state elections and for that we will take utmost precautions." She added that it is everyone's responsibility to uphold the 'aan, baan, shaan' (honour, pride and prestige) and culture of Maharashtra during elections.

"We upheld that tradition in these elections and we will continue to uphold it in the upcoming elections," she said when asked about the fierce campaign that was witnessed during the Lok Sabha elections.

Terming her victory and the success of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as the success of people, Sule said the workers who stood strong with her father in this critical phase were the party's real strength. PTI SPK NP